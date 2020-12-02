Farmhouse-style four-bedroom home has lake access

This home is move-in ready and surrounded by 2.36 acres with lake rights to Walker Lake. Just unpack and enjoy the space and tranquility inside or sip your morning coffee on your covered front porch.

With 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, the farmhouse greets you with hardwood floors as you enter a spacious foyer. The large formal dining room has raised panels, and the living room/library comes with custom built-in book shelves.

You will find a large kitchen with a granite center island, and new stainless steel appliances. The kitchen is open to a spacious breakfast area and family room featuring a wood insert fireplace. Discover French doors that take you out to a spacious deck where you can enjoy summer barbecues.

Upstairs the master bedroom has full bath and walk-in closet. The master bath features a separate shower and Jacuzzi tub. In addition, there are three more comfortable bedrooms and a full bath.

There is a windowed laundry room and central air. The lower level features an unfinished storage/gym area and an oversized two-car garage.