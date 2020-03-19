Farmer's Market plans mid-April opening

The second annual Farmers Market at the Shoppes at Lafayette plans to open on Sunday, April 19.

“We are working closely with the County Board of Health and will take appropriate steps following their guidance,” said Ken Olsen, the Market's coordinator and owner of Olsen's Honey & Spice.

This year's Market won't just be about produce and food. New for the season will be the addition of crafters.

“The crafters were added on specific dates because we listened to the public and many asked for it,” Olsen said. “It is a Farm market and crafters are just an added feature. We have our same great vendors and several new ones that will be in attendance on a monthly or bi- monthly basis.”

The Market is held in an outdoor, open air space and sells healthy foods.

“We are taking steps and are committed to a healthy safe environment,” Olsen said.

The hours have change slightly, and the Market is adding a hour at the request of its patrons. This year's market will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

“We have other events scheduled such as The Garlic festival set for Labor Day Weekend and a Harvest Festival in October,” Olsen said. “We plan on adding more. I'd love to hear from our patrons for more suggestions. We are here for the public and would enjoy all ideas.”