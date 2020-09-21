Enjoy town-and-country life in this well-appointed home

This beautiful home allows you to social distance in comfort, style, and safety. Nothing is wanting at 6 Marc Drive.

Here you have a home with plenty of room to roam. Take in the parklike grounds and mature plantings on a serene setting on a cul-de-sac 60 minutes from New York City. Town-and-country life makes it easy to pick up where you left off with old friends while making new ones.

Here you are just minutes away from amenities like Crystal Springs Resort with easy access to golf, skiing, waterparks, restaurants, shopping, hiking, horseback riding, antiquing and so much more. Lakes, state parks, and houses of worship are all a short drive away.

This home has a back deck that affords you extra entertaining space during the warmer months and just under an acre of land where you can stretch out and relax. Here you will have four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, and a two-car attached garage for ample storage space. A master bedroom suite is complete with jetted tub, separate stall shower, and walk-in closet, comforts you’ll welcome after a long day.

The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and plenty of work space. Snuggle up with your loved ones before a wood-burning stove in the family room on a chilly fall night and be thankful for your blessings. Other features include central vac and a built-in generator.

If you’re ready to make a change, look no further than this stunner of a home. Call Christine Marotta for an appointment at 973-902-9186.