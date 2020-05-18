Enjoy the outdoors at this private lakeside sanctuary

Here's rare find -- a split level home on 1.7 private acres overlooking a private lake and located close to schools.

This home is a private retreat. During these times, you need more than a home. You need a sanctuary, and this property more than fits the bill.

Five Fox Croft Drive is a hidden gem set well back off the road and surrounded by ponds. Enjoy the outdoors from the yard and patio. As you meander around this glorious property, you will see stunning views and some of the most exquisite sunsets you can imagine.

Summer is right around the corner. Imagine how good it will feel to sit on your dock along the water or do some fishing. With nearly two acres of land, you will have plenty of room to spread out and relax.

This spacious split-level home, with three bedrooms and two full baths, affords many possibilities to meet your needs. Stay toasty warm in the family room with its wood-burning stove, perfect for snuggling with loved ones on a chilly spring night. A formal dining room and eat-in kitchen make it easy to enjoy meals with extended family.

A two-car attached garage with garage door opener and unfinished basement offers plenty of room for storage. You will enjoy central vacuum and baseboard electric heat.

This property is perfect for a commuter, close to schools, recreation, and Mountain Creek Resort. If you're looking for a great home that encourages you to get outside and really enjoy the outdoors, then it doesn't get better than this one. Contact Kelly Mitchell for an appointment by calling 973-764-2400.