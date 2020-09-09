Enjoy one-level living close to Milford Borough

This beautifully maintained ranch home is situated on just over three acres. It is not in a community, so there are no dues to pay.

The house includes three bedrooms, two full baths, and a huge unfinished basement that can be customized in a myriad of ways to fit your needs.

The modern, windowed kitchen has a wall oven and is spacious enough for a dinette, but you will also have an adjacent dining area for more formal gatherings.

The living room features a wood-burning brick fireplace for cozy warmth on chilly evenings. The master bedroom has a large bath with sunken tub and separate shower.

You will also find a spacious screened-in porch where you can relax even on rainy days, plus an outdoor deck. This home has a two-car garage and a lovely landscaped yard with convenient outdoor storage.

It is located just minutes from the heart of Milford Borough and access to Interstate 84.