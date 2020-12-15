Enjoy fishing and kayaking from your updated riverfront home

With 180 feet on the Delaware River, this renovated contemporary home offers a perfect spot to sit back and watch the eagles soar, or paddle your canoe out on the water.

Inside you’ll find hardwood flooring, four bedrooms, and three full baths with more than 3,000 square feet of living space. You’ll also discover a great room with vaulted ceilings, skylights, and a free-standing propane stove.

The modern kitchen features Silestone counters, stainless steel appliances, Kraftmaid cabinets, and a center island. Plus, there is a formal dining room.

The master bedroom suite, with its heated Jacuzzi, and two more bedrooms are located on the main level. Upstairs is another bedroom that can be used as an office or family room, plus a den/study and a loft. Extras include radiant heat in the bathrooms and lots of storage.

A paved driveway leads to the garage. Enjoy the level, parklike yard, oversized front deck, patio, fire pit, and, of course, the river access and views. The property is convenient to the interstate, train, shops and schools.