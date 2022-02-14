Enjoy an active lifestyle, come home to luxury on Manitou Island

Lifestyle and luxury come together in this exquisite lakefront home on prestigious Manitou Island.

Beautiful Lake Mohawk provides the fun, and magazine-perfect design and decor provide the luxury. This home has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, and a beautiful yard. You will love everything about this property.

Discriminating buyers will note the gorgeous master bedroom suite with walk-in closet, full bath featuring stall shower, soaking tub and even a sitting area.

Fireplaces in the living room and family room will keep you toasty warm at night. A beautiful kitchen with island and stainless steel appliances, including wine refrigerator, are among the extras here.

You’ll also find cathedral ceilings, a stereo system, a security system and a two-car attached garage. A full partially finished basement includes an office and ample space for storage.

Lounge out on the deck or take off from private dock and enjoy an adventure on the water. Enjoy the views of the boardwalk, and take advantage of the many restaurants, shops, and other amenities that life on the lake has to offer.

Call Denise (“Denny”) Kevil for an appointment at 973-729-6111.