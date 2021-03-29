Enjoy a maintenance-free townhouse close to the action

Escape to a beautiful home in the country that offers a maintenance-free lifestyle. The time is now to finally put your snow shovel to bed permanently and enjoy the best of townhouse living.

Everything you want is within walking distance from this huge, well-maintained, multi-floor end unit in Great Gorge Village, including skiing, swimming, hiking, golf, and horseback riding. An outdoor pool is the toast of the summer season.

This property has views to spare from both the deck and patio. The home features three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a one-car garage, and brand-new kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances.

Enter through the huge foyer with French doors. Hardwood floors run throughout the main level. The multi-level floor plan offers a lot of living space.

The living room has a wood-burning fireplace and sliders that lead to the deck. The full finished walk-out basement has a second set of sliders to the patio area. An open loft with custom-style windows fill the space with natural light.

A master suite has cathedral ceilings, custom windows, a huge walk-in closet, and a spa-like master bath with soaking tub and stall shower. Two other large bedrooms offer oversized closets separate from the master bedroom area.

This property is perfect for year-round living or as your dream getaway. For more information call Karen Glowacki at 973-729-8727.