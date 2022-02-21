Custom home on cul de sac offers 5,100 square feet of living space

Come home to a beautiful custom home in Sussex Mills. With six bedrooms and six full bathrooms, a four-car garage, and 2.19 acres of land, this sprawling property will check every must-have on your list.

Its distinctive features include vaulted ceilings, a bluestone walkway through beautiful grounds, and 5,100 square feet of living space. This custom post-and-beam home is located on a cul de sac.

Inside, find a wondrous kitchen that is a cook’s delight. It has granite counters, two refrigerators, two dishwashers, and endless cabinet space. The massive center island has a breakfast bar that seats five to six, and a separate breakfast room with a wall of windows.

An impressive foyer leads to the very large dining room, which overlooks the spacious family room with a. A wall of slider doors leads to the deck.

Two separate stairways lead you to the second floor, where a large master suite offers a vaulted ceiling, private balcony, two walk-in closets, and a master bath getaway. There are large sleeping lofts in three of the six bedrooms and a library/office with a loft overlooking the second floor leisure room. Two additional bedrooms are on first floor, including one bedroom with a full bath that’s great for in-laws or guests.

There’s so much happening in this fabulous home: An over-sized laundry/mud room takes traffic from the four-car garage. There are three bays in the driveway and a fourth bay around to the back. A walkout basement is ready for finishing if you so desire. There’s also a full security system, new hot water heater and new plumbing. Storage space is not wanting, with multiple spaces in the attic for your use.

If you’re ready to make a change, this is the home for you, and at a price that will not last. Call Pamela Sleppin at 973-670-9026 for an appointment.