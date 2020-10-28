Custom home offers property, space, and high-quality details

Enjoy plenty of room in this upscale stone contemporary home, which is situated on nearly nine acres of land that backs up to a lake. It is not in a community, so there are no dues to pay.

Inside, you’ll have more than 4,500 square feet of living space and an open floor plan.

There are three bedrooms, including a master suite on the first floor and a second master suite with balcony on the second floor. The home also includes a spacious family room, three full baths, and one half-bath.

The ultra-modern kitchen with island flows into the dining room, where you can open the glass doors to a screened-in porch. You’ll also discover a breakfast nook with access to the open deck, where the view is fabulous. The living room features a stone fireplace.

This home also offers a full finished basement with 1,128 square feet of space for you to use for entertainment.

The location is only three miles from Route 84, which is perfect for commuting.