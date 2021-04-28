x
Custom home offers living, working, and investing opportunities

Milford. The 5,500-square-foot main house is on 8.1 acres and includes a double-sided stone fireplace, a lookout artist’s studio, and custom woodwork throughout.

Milford Borough /
| 28 Apr 2021 | 01:36
Only moments from the center of historic Milford Borough, this custom-built, stone and wood home offers stellar views of the mountains and is a testament to artistry, workmanship, and creativity. It’s a trifecta, with residential use, work space, and investment income all possible.

The property is on 8.1 acres with two parcels zoned for subdivision if desired. You will have a 5,500-square-foot main house with four bedrooms and three baths, a double-sided stone fireplace for the living and dining rooms, and an artistic spiral staircase to a lookout artist’s studio. You will also discover wood flooring, wood beamed cathedral ceilings, and custom woodwork throughout.

A bedroom and a laundry room with sink are conveniently on the main level. You will also discover a den, sunroom, mud room and bonus rooms.

On the estate are a spacious loft workshop, a garage, and a three-stall horse barn. Enjoy the peaceful woods, the sunset or sunrise from the wrap-around porches and incredible views in a home of a famous surveyor and custom draftsman.

Essential information:
Price: $629,000
Total acres: 8.1
Total square feet: 5,542
Total taxes: $7, 342
Year built: 1972
Listing agent: Tamara Chant, Davis R. Chant Realtors, 106 East Harford St. Milford
Phone: 570-618-1208; 570-296-7717
Web: milfordchant.com
Email: milford@chantre.com