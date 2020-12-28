Custom bilevel on Route 517 is great for commuters

Here’s a completely renovated home at a price you can afford. This stunningly beautiful property has been stripped down to the studs and redesigned with you in mind.

This home includes four bedrooms and two full baths on roughly a third of an acre of land. A gray and white on-trend color palette flows throughout this customized bilevel.

The property was originally built in 1975 with renovations continuing this year. The seller/owner reserves the right to substitute all materials based on availability and price per square footage, as per the New Jersey Association of County Tax Boards. If you have been hankering for new construction but hesitating at the price, this is the perfect deal for you. Just pack your bags and make yourself at home.

With a one-car attached garage and a setting right on Route 517, this property is a commuter’s dream. Everything you could ask for is close at hand, including shopping, schools, ski slopes, spas and even a water park. The New York line is also a short ride away.

If you prefer to stay close to home, step out on your rear deck and lounge right in your backyard. Enjoy a level wooded lot with mountain views, and all the beauty and privacy of this idyllic location.

For more information call Christine Marotta at 973-823-1900,