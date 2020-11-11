x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Business

Cape Cod with three bedrooms is surrounded by nature

Dingmans Ferry. A huge unfinished basement with full-sized windows is great for storage and can be finished to suit your needs and give you more living space.

Milford /
11 Nov 2020 | 11:38
    Cape Cod with three bedrooms is surrounded by nature
    Cape Cod with three bedrooms is surrounded by nature
    Cape Cod with three bedrooms is surrounded by nature
    Cape Cod with three bedrooms is surrounded by nature
    Cape Cod with three bedrooms is surrounded by nature
    Cape Cod with three bedrooms is surrounded by nature
    Cape Cod with three bedrooms is surrounded by nature

Peacefully located on a half-acre in a country setting, this three-bedroom, 2.5-bath home welcomes you with a covered front porch, where you can sit and enjoy the surroundings.

You will discover hardwood floors in the dining and living room where a propane fireplace will warm you on a chilly evening. The modern windowed kitchen has an island.

The master bedroom is conveniently located on the main level with his-and-hers closets and a private bath. An additional convenience is the main floor laundry room.

There is a deck off the dining area that overlooks the beautiful property. Upstairs features two spacious bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a large bonus room.

There is also a huge unfinished basement with full-sized windows that is great for storage and can be finished to suit your needs and give you more living space.

Essential information:
Price: $284,500
Total square feet: 2,876
Total acres: 0.50
Total taxes: $4,024.43
Year built: 2004
Listing agent: Rebecca Repecki, Realty Executives Exceptional, 209 East Harford Street, Milford
Office: 570-296-5800, 570-460-0150
Email: repeckir@gmail.com