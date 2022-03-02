x
Brand-new two-bedroom offers lake access and more

Lehman Township. Each week’s featured home is chosen from among the houses offered by Pike County Courier advertisers. For more information, e-mail sales@strausnews.com.

| 02 Mar 2022 | 01:21
This two-bedroom, one-bath home is newly constructed with the finishing touches currently being put in place. With access to a lake, clubhouse and pool, it would make a perfect vacation home or a year-round residence.

You will have a lovely, long front yard with space in which to set up a picnic table, enjoy a fire pit and have plenty of parking. The property offers spacious views and sunsets. In addition, it is tucked into the end of Beaver Run, giving you a very quiet and serene space.

Relax with a book on the 265-foot deck. Besides two bedrooms, you’ll have a modern kitchen, living room, washer/dryer hook-up and a full basement.

The location is convenient to all the attractions the Delaware Water Gap has to offer, including hiking, boating, hunting, fishing, and shopping.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Price: $160,000
Total square feet: 1,260
Total acres: 0.41
Total taxes: $457.39
Year built: 2021
Listing agent: Tamara Chant, Davis R. Chant Realtors, 106 East Harford St., Milford
Phone: 570 618-1208
Web: chantre.com
Phone: 570-296-7717