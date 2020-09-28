At this property, two breadwinners can work from home, entertain with ease

An elegantly appointed colonial with fabulous mountain views is waiting to be discovered in Vernon.

Custom moldings, hardwood floors, and a first-floor den are among the amenities to be had at One Stone Ridge Road. There’s more than enough space for two breadwinners to work from home. A wonderful open floor plan makes this home a great choice for entertaining with ease.

The floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace in the family room lends elegance and charm. Twin doors lead to a tiered deck and hot tub.

A custom center isle kitchen with granite countertop and well-equipped workspace allows the cook of the house to relax into the job. Other features include cathedral ceilings, skylights, hardwood floors, a back staircase, and a full basement with finished and storage areas.

Efficient geo thermal heating systems will keep your family comfortable as the days turn colder.

This spacious home includes four bedrooms and three full baths, including a master bedroom suite with jetted bath tub.

You get all of this in a picturesque setting with more than two acres of land. You’ll have more than enough room to roam, inside and outside, at a great price.

Call Pam Willard at 973-764-2400 and get ready to make yourself at home.