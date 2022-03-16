‘A whole new ugly’: Realtor condemns swastika vandalism, offers $5K reward for information leading to arrest

On Facebook, Lisa McAteer called it a hate crime. It was the second time since December that her realty business was vandalized.

The images of three people — Alex McAteer, Lisa McAteer, and Carl Will — are depicted on the side of the McAteer and Will Real Estate moving truck. Red swastikas were drawn on each forehead, and their lips painted red. One of Will’s teeth was blotted out. The truck’s tires were also slashed.

Carl McAteer at first offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to arrest of the perpetrators. Lisa McAteer increased the reward to $3,000, and now it’s up to $5,000.

Lisa McAteer said anyone with information should call the state police at 570-226-5718. They may also call her at 973-903-6936.

The company truck is available to clients who buy or sell with them. It was parked in the Key Food parking lot on Saturday, March 12, at 9:30 p.m. when the crime was committed, Lisa McAteer wrote on her Facebook page.

”I feel this was more than just kids having fun with petty vandalism or a cheap thrill,” wrote Alex McAteer on Facebook. “This was a targeted and malicious attack against us as individuals. I’m disgusted to know a person can attempt to deface property with such hatred symbolism.”

Lisa McAteer wrote that the “love and support from the community has been incredibly overwhelming. Dozens of people have reached out to contribute to the reward but we could never accept money from anyone. We just ask that everyone keep their eyes and ears open as we know someone could use that amount of money and we know someone will brag about doing the crime.”

Three incidents

She said it was actually the third incident of vandalism she suffered in the past year. “The first was someone coming onto my personal property and smearing dog crap all over my husband’s car door.”

On Dec. 16, 2021, Lori Strelecki, the longtime director of the Pike County Historical Society’s Columns Museum, was charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct for causing $2,700 in damages to the McAteer and Will Real Estate property in Milford, where she is alleged to have cut the wires to its Christmas decorations. She appeared before Judge Cooper in Central Court last month, and the case will now move to the Court of Common Pleas of Pike County in an attempt to resolve the matter with the District Attorney’s Office

“This is a whole new ugly that needs to be stopped,” Lisa McAteer wrote on Facebook. “I will work with law enforcement and the great members of this community to bring all of the ugliness to light and will ask for the ultimate punishments allowed by law for those found guilty. I will not allow anyone to intimidate me. Milford needs a major clean-up...and if I have to take the hits and be the cleaning lady, so be it.”