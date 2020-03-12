Pike County announces 'presumptive' COVID-19 case

Pike County, Pa., may have its first case of the COVID-19 virus, officials announced Thursday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Pike County Commissioners, The individual is an adult male who reportedly had contact with an infected person in another state.

The Pike County resident with the "presumptive" infection is currently in isolation in his home, and is in regular contact with Department of Health officials, the release said.

This case has not been positively confirmed by the CDC at this point in time.

Pike County Commissioners and the County’s Department of Public Safety are continuing to be in regular contact with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA), the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and other involved agencies regarding guidance and protocols related to COVID-19.

The release said the public should be aware that Pike County maintenance staff are continually cleaning and disinfecting county facilities and transportation vehicles.

"We have been preparing for this situation locally, and are taking the appropriate action under the proper state and federal guidance,” Pike County Commissioner Matthew Osterberg said in the release. “The public should continue to follow the protocols for prevention issued by the Pennsylvania Health Department.”

Those protocols include:

· Cover coughs or sneezes with your elbow. Do not use your hands!

· Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

· Clean surfaces frequently, including countertops, light switches, cell phones, remotes, and other frequently touched items.

· Contain: if you are sick, stay home until you are feeling better.

The commissioners said this is is an evolving situation.

For latest local information and updates regarding COVID-19, residents can visit the Pike County Government website at PikePa.org and click on “Coronavirus COVID-19 Updates” under the “What’s New” heading. Or, simply click on “News” in the top navigation bar.

The public can access the latest state and federal information on COVID-19 at: Health.Pa.gov - the PA Department of Health website, or CDC.gov – the Center for Disease Control website.