William Edward Howell, Sr., 87 years old, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Allendale Nursing Home in Allendale, NJ. Born in East Stroudsburg, PA to John and Ethel Mary Howell, he was one of 11 children. He lived in Franklin, NJ for over 20 years before moving to Allendale, NJ almost 4 years ago. William served with the United States Navy after the Korean War on the USS New Jersey. Assigned to communications he was known as “The Radio Man” and was proficient in Morse Code. He owned and operated Shor-Brook Shoe Store starting in Bound Brook, New Providence and Maplewood as well as the Bootery in Somerville, NJ before retiring. William also had his real estate license and worked as a handyman before retiring. William excelled at carpentry and enjoyed helping family and friends with projects both large and small. He was a doting and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather whose greatest joy came from spending time with family and friends, including 4 legged friends with wagging tails, with a special soft spot reserved for his grandchildren. Bill, much like his mother, Ethel, would thrive and light up when time was shared together, whether for holidays, bar-b-ques or a simple surprise stop over, which always included a sweet treat for all to enjoy with him.

William is the beloved husband of Jacqueline Howell(nee Lawless) of Allendale, NJ. Devoted father of Jacqueline Knapp and her husband, Mitchell of Franklin Lakes, NJ, William E. Howell, Jr. and his wife, Kathleen of The Villages, FL and Theresa Donovan of West New York, NJ. Cherished by 6 grandchildren, Heather, David, Rachel, Chelsea, Andrew and Aimee as well as his great grandson, Mason. Dear brother of Dorry Wolstein, Joan Wells, Ruth Cook and Kenneth Howell. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews.

The family will receive their friends at Immaculate Conception Mausoleum, Hardyston Twp., NJ on Monday, September 20, 2021 from 11:30 to 12 Noon. Funeral service and entombment to follow at 12 Noon. Arrangements are under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home One Main Street, Franklin, NJ. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers to Valley Hospital Hospice, 223 North Van Dien Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 or a favorite animal shelter would be appreciated.