Trina Michelle Weltner of Newton, N.J., passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Hackensack Medical Center. She was 58.

Daughter of the late Joelle Carlson, she was born in San Francisco, Calif., Trina lived in San Francisco until she was eight years old, then lived in Boonton, N.J., before moving to Newton in 1999. She was a pharmacy technician at Weis Markets from 2017 to 2018.

She is survived by her husband, Glenn D. Weltner; daughter, Emily A. Weltner of Newton; father, Robert E. Carlson of Palm Harbor, Fla.; brothers, Richard E. Carlson and wife, Lee, of Hockessin, Del., and Gary E. Carlson and wife, Patty, of Fredon, N.J.; mother-in-law, Katherine Weltner of Pompton Plains, N.J.; brother-in-law, Scott Weltner and wife, Janet, of Rockaway Township, N.J.; sister-in-law, Linda Savercool, and husband, Jim, of Boonton, N.J.; brother-in-law, Eric Weltner of Wrightstown, N.J.; sister-in-law, Gail Hyer and husband, John, of Lakewood Ranch, Florida; sister-in-law, Karen Soricelli of North Fort Myers, Fla.; as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services were held at Frankford Plains Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, Newton.

Memorial donations may be made to Joyce Meyer Ministries at joycemeyer.org or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org.