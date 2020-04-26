Teresa I. Damaszek of Hamburg, N.J., passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the Christian Health Care Center in Wyckoff, N.J. She was 87.

She was born on Nov. 17, 1932 in Krakow, Poland, to Zygmunt and Maria (Pajak) Siedlecki. She came to the United States and settled in Hamburg.

She was a seamstress and was a bookkeeper for Chase Bank, New York City, N.Y. She enjoyed her time with family and friends and the outdoors.

Teresa was predeceased by her parents and a brother, Zygmunt Siedlecki.

She is survived by her son, Edward Damaszek, and his wife Carol; and a granddaughter, Susan Damaszek.

Funeral arrangements were made by F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, Franklin, N.J.