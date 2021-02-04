Susan J. Lemongelli of Wantage, N.J., passed away at home during the early hours of Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. She was 66.

Susan was the youngest child of the late Albert and Evelyn (Baker) Kurdek. Born in Glen Ridge, N.J., Susan was raised in Bloomfield, N.J., before moving to Sussex County in 1988.

In addition to her parents, Susan was predeceased by her brothers, Barry and Robert Kurdek; and husband, Victor Lemongelli.

Susan is survived by her loving daughters, Ashley of Branchville, N.J., and Jennifer (Mason Dunn) of Wantage; and loving companion Anthony Saponara. Susan also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, the “love of her life” Mason Doherty, and her princesses, Aubree and Charlotte Dunn; as well as sister, Carol Scholz (Richard); and brothers Dennis Kurdek (Geraldine) and James Kurdek (Anne). Susan is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

As per Susan’s wishes, cremation will be private and a family celebration of life will be held at a later date.