Shirley M. Calkhoven of Newton, N.J., passed away on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at Bristol Glen Senior Living. It was the day before her 89th birthday.

Born in Totowa, N.J., on Jan. 16, 1932, to the late George and Josephine (Durston) McElroy, Shirley left New Jersey for Denver shortly after high school. It was there that she met her husband, Gary Calkhoven. They lived in various cities in the Midwest — Salt Lake City, Casper, Omaha, and once again Denver — before settling in New Jersey with their three daughters.

Shirley lived in West Milford, N.J., and Pequannock, N.J., before moving to Sussex County eight years ago. She was employed as a secretary for Greenwood Adjustments in West Milford before her retirement.

She was predeceased by her husband, Gary Calkhoven, in 1993 and her two brothers, George McElroy, Jr. and Edward McElroy.

Shirley is survived by her daughters, Kim Carbone of Barnegat, N.J., Laurie Calkhoven of New York City, and Leslie Maggio and her husband, John of Wantage, N.J.; and sister, Evelyn Giambrone of Rockaway, N.J. She was happiest spending time with her four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Private funeral services and internment at Warwick Cemetery were arranged by the Pinkel Funeral Home, Sussex, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to United Methodist Communities, Bristol Glen, 200 Bristol Glen Drive, Newton, NJ 07860; or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.