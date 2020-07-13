Sebastian Grau of Vernon, N.J., passed away unexpectedly at Glens Falls Hospital, Glens Falls, N.Y., on Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was 19.

Son of Alfonso Grau and Carolina Shell, he was born in Colombia. He came to the United States in 2010 settling in Vernon Township.

Sebastian is a 2020 graduate of Vernon Township High School and served as president of DECA at the school. He enjoyed traveling, photography, videography and entrepreneurship.

Sebastian is the beloved son of Carolina Shell of Vernon and Alfonso Grau of Colombia; dear brother of Nichole Sophia Shell of Vernon; step-son of Robert Shell of Vernon; cherished grandson of paternal grandmother, Yolanda Parra of Colombia, maternal grandmother, Margarita Roa of Parkland, Fla., maternal grandfather, Rafael Cardenas of Colombia, and step-grandmother, Marcia Shell of Emerson, N.J.; and loving nephew of Andres Cardenas of Miami, Fla., and Adriana Cardenas of Parkland, Fla.

The family received their friends for memorial visitation at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home on July 11.