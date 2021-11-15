Rosemarie Marzorati of Hardyston, N.J., passed away on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Kindred Care in Dover. She was 73.

Born in Jersey City, N.J., to the late Morris and Grace (Pellegrino) Avella, Rosemarie grew up there and resided in several towns throughout New Jersey, including spending many years in Ocean County before heading north to Union and Vernon, N.J., before settling in Hardyston in 2008.

Rosemarie had many careers throughout her life. In her early years, she was a secretary and a court stenographer. She went on to further her education and received her associates degree from Ocean County Community College and soon after began her career in marketing and advertising. She rounded out her career working in real estate, and last worked as a tax counselor for H&R Block in Sparta.

Rosemarie is survived by her loving husband, Raymond Marzorati; children, Christine Rios and her husband, Angel, and Daniel McCarthy and his wife, Lisa; grandchildren, Michael, Brianna, and Stephanie Rios, and Amanda and D.J. McCarthy. Also surviving is her sister, Gloria Ogden, and her loyal dog, Gracie..

Rosemarie loved art, music, ballet and Broadway. She had a great sense of style as well as interior design. She would spend her days making all sorts of crafts, from centerpieces for many family events to even making jewelry. Rosemarie was a true lover of life and loved all those closest to her deeply and passionately.

Visitation was held Nov. 11 at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, Vernon. A Funeral Mass was held Nov. 12 at the St. Jude the Apostle RC Church in Hamburg, N.J. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org).