Ronald Hall of Hamburg, N.J., passed away Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. He was 64.

Ron was born on Feb. 24, 1957, in Pompton Plains, N.J., to Arnold and Margaret (Sickle) Hall. Ron was a resident of Butler, N.J., and Vernon, N.J., before moving to Hamburg in 2020. A 1976 graduate of Butler High School, Ron was the owner and operator of his own tile and marble businesses, “Ron Hall Ceramic Tile Specialist” and “Twist & Grout,” for 39 years. He loved what he did, was a master tile installer and a true artist of his craft. When not working, he loved taking care of his home and gardens. He loved being a sous chef in the kitchen with his wife Karen and was a true foodie (he loved ketchup on everything!). He also enjoyed entertaining his friends by the pool, making funny cooking shows for his friends on Facebook, and buying and selling cars. Over the years, he and Karen enjoyed their family of numerous Labrador Retrievers and Saint Bernards. In 2001, Ron was predeceased by his mother, Margaret (Sickle) Hall.

Ron is survived by Karen (McNabb) Hall, the love of his life, who he was married to for 39 wonderful years. He is also survived by his father, Arnold Hall Sr., brothers, Robert (Claude) and Arnold Jr. (Butch), and his sister, Lynn Kentos. He is also survived by his 15-year-old labrador, therapy dog, Lola. A celebration of Ron’s life will take place at a later date. Funeral arrangements were made through the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home Vernon.