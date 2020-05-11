Robert Prochaska of Stockholm, N.J., passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Newton Medical Center. He was 78.

Born in Jersey City, N.J., to the late Leopold and Helen (Kudlac) Prochaska, Robert grew up in North Bergen, N.J., before settling in Stockholm in 1967.

Robert served his country in the U.S. Army in Korea during the beginning of the Vietnam War. A dedicated volunteer, Robert was a member of the Hardyston Township Fire Department for over 40 years, where he was a past chief. He had also been a member of the Hardyston Township JC’s.

He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Donald Prochaska. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Lynda (Onoday) Prochaska; sons, Matthew and Christopher Prochaska, all of Stockholm; sister, Fran Suswal and her husband, Robert, of Pennsylvania; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Due to government restrictions, arrangements are private and under the direction of the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, Franklin, N.J. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hardyston Township Fire Department.