Reginald T. Watts, age 86, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Englewood to the late Reginald A. and Christine (Linder) Watts, Mr. Watts grew up in Fort Lee and lived in Montvale before moving to Sussex County in 1970. He had served in the United States Army National Guard during the Korean War. He, along with his wife, Janet owned and operated Fair Haven Farm, their own poultry and garden farm in Wantage before his retirement. Mr. Watts had also been a traveling salesman for several companies. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Janet in 2008 and his sister, Doris Francisconi. Mr. Watts is survived by his four sons, Robert and his wife Lee of Lafayette, Thomas and his wife Kathleen of Rio, New York, Richard and his wife Bonnie of Barryville, New York, and Stephen of Wantage; 23 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2019 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family prior to the service from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. A private inurnment will be held at Deckertown-Union Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.