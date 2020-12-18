Raymond (“Ray”) Kramer of Sparta, N.J., passed away on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. He was 88.

Raymond was born in Belleville, N.J., and lived in Bloomfield, N.J., before moving to Sparta 51 years ago. Raymond was a veteran of the Army, serving in Germany after World War II.

He worked for RCA records, which contributed to his lifelong love of music. He also worked for Air Products and Picatinny Arsenal.

His wife, Eva Kramer, predeceased Raymond.

He is survived by his sister, Florence Lake; nieces and nephews, Sherry Totaro, Bradley Totaro, Karen Moglia, George Lake, Darla Tyrone, Robert Castleton and Donna Greenhalgh; and siblings, Evelyn Totaro, Dorothy Moglia, Lois Castleton, and Stanley Kramer.

Funeral arrangements were made Goble Funeral Home in Sparta. The family will hold a graveside service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Gary Sinise Foundation or other veteran’s charities.