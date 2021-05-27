Rachael Perry Howell Travis, age 88 of Hamburg, passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the Newton Medical Center.

Born in Edgefield, S.C., Rachael was proud of her Southern heritage. Rachael loved cooking, baking, and gardening. She was also an avid Mets and country music fan. A part owner of the Hamburg Antique Center, Rachael enjoyed traveling and antiquing with her husband and business partner, Richard.

Predeceased by her parents, and a daughter, Carolyn Howell Schmidt, Rachael is survived by her loving husband, Richard Travis; son George Howell of Hamburg; daughter Susan Howell-Hogg and her husband John of Warren; and two grandchildren Jonathan Hogg and Mark Schmidt.

A visitation for Rachael will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 from 4-8 p.m. at the Ferguson—Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, (One Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, NJ 07462. A brief service led by Reverend Randy Parks will begin at 6 p.m.at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com