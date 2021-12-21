Paul D. Horsman (“Doc”) of Port Jervis, N.Y., passed away at the age of 96 on Dec. 16, 2021, surrounded by his family.

Paul was born in Presque Isle, Maine, to Louis C. and Mollie Horsman. From his early childhood he lived in Port Jervis and considered himself a native son.

Graduating with honors from Port Jervis High School in 1943, Paul excelled in football, basketball, baseball and academics. Following graduation he enlisted in the Army and deployed to the Pacific Theater as a navigator, bombardier, and conducted aerial reconnaissance. He was honorably discharged as a 1st Lieutenant with the Asiatic Ribbon with two Battle Stars.

On his return from the military, he matriculated to Hamilton College, where he graduated with a pre-med degree in 1950 and earned a DDS from the University of Pennsylvania in 1954. He practiced dentistry from 1954-2002, serving many generations of Port Jervis families while becoming well-known throughout the community.

Dr. Horsman was a past president of the Orange/Sullivan Dental Association and The Tri-States Dental Association and served on the staff of St. Francis and Mercy Hospitals, the precursors of Bon Secours Hospital. He was a founding member of the River Valley Artist Guild of Port Jervis and is known for his oil paintings of local landmarks, the Hawks’ Nest, High Point and the Delaware Bridge.

Paul was an active member of the Port Jervis Rotary, serving as president from 1963-1964. In 2019, Paul was inducted into the Port Jervis Alumni Hall of Fame. He was a member of the Foreign Legion, VFW; past director of the YMCA; former member of the Tri-State Barbershop Quartet; and served on the board of the Port Jervis Girl Scouts.

For over 40 years he served on the Vestry of Grace Episcopal Church, guiding the church through many changes of rector. For several of the final years of his life, Paul attended Drew Methodist Church.

Most importantly, Paul lived his life in service to others. This was reflected in his dedicated community involvement and service.

Paul is survived by his daughters, Janet H. Ridder (Robert), Susan H. Dapolito (Jeffery), and Virginia H. Murphy; grandchildren, Allison Ridder Johnstone, Robert Blair Ridder III, Mollie Dapolito, Jake Dapolito, Jilian Murphy, Gregory Lin Murphy; great-grandchildren, Landon Mitchell Ridder and Maeve Agnes Dapolito; loving nieces and nephews; and loyal neighbors and friends whose kindnesses allowed him to live independently in his home.

He was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Agnes Weale Horsman; and siblings, Jane Horsman Kowal and David L. Horsman.

Funeral arrangements are by Gray-Parker Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. Those interested should visit grayparkerfuneralhome.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or a charity of one’s choice.