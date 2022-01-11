Patricia Annuzzi Meyers of Sparta, N.J., passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at St. Clare’s Hospital in Denville, N.J. She was 73.

She is survived by Gary Meyers, her husband of 46 years; her sisters Grace Annuzzi and Connie Dillon; her brothers Gerald, Peter, and Anthony Annuzzi; her son Justin Meyers, daughter Samara Abell, and son-in-law Jim Abell; and her granddaughter, Abigail Abell.

Born September 26, 1948, in Orange, N.J., raised in Montclair and Oak Ridge, Pat was the daughter of Jerry and Anna Annuzzi. She was a 1967 graduate of Jefferson High School, and a longstanding parishioner at Our Lady of the Lake in Sparta.

Pat wore many hats, including girls’ softball coach, religious education teacher, avid gardener, and chef of legendary renown. To her family, she was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, with unparalleled ability to make the holidays and special occasions magical. Pat was a woman of great spirit and full of life. She made friends quickly and easily, and will be missed by all those whom she touched.

Visitation was held Jan. 11 at Goble Funeral Home, Sparta. A funeral mass was celebrated Jan. 12 at Our of the Lake Roman Catholic Church, Sparta, interment following at North Hardyston Cemetery in Hamburg, N.J., for close friends and family.