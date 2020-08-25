Nandor Kallai of Franklin, N.J., passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at his residence. He was 81.

Born in Hungry, Mr. Kallai lived in Wayne, N.J., before moving to Sussex County. He had been employed as a mechanic for General Tire in East Rutherford, N.J., and had been employed by Coca-Cola in Pine Brook, N.J.

Mr. Kallai is survived by his son Stephen Kallai of Stroudsburg, Pa.; daughters, Maria Kallai of Wanaque, N.J., and Kathy Giamanco and her husband, Gary, of Sussex, N.J.; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his wife, Katharina Kallai, on Dec. 31, 2013; and his son Joseph Kallai on April 4, 2015.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, Sussex.