Mildred Kanouse Smith of Newton, N.J., died Sunday, June 14, 2020, with her daughters by her side, at St. Luke’s Miners Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Coaldale, Pa. She was 98.

Daughter of the late William and Mable (Moore) Harring, she was born and raised in Dover, N.J. Mildred raised her family in Roxbury Township, N.J., and spent her final years in Sussex County, N.J. She was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening and reading.

Those who knew Mildred will miss her sense of humor and her love of family. She will be forever in our hearts.

She is survived by her daughters, Carla Rudinsky of Andreas, Pa., Carol Rosica of Byram Township, N.J., and Janet Schick of Newton, N.J.; her sister, Constance Laverty of Rockaway, N.J.; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Mildred was predeceased by her husband, William Kanouse, in 1964; daughter, Sandra L. Awad on Aug. 21, 2016; great-granddaughter; and brother, William Harring on Jan. 25, 2017.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton.