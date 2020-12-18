Martha Elizabeth Brooks of Newton, N.J., went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Newton Medical Center. She was 84.

Daughter of the late Emery and Pearl (Still) Norman, she was born in Franklin, N.J. Martha was a lifelong resident of Sussex County. She was a domestic engineer.

An exceedingly loving and dedicated wife, mother and homemaker, Martha enjoyed caring for her home, both inside and out, and was very involved with her family. She was a fabulous cook, loved flower gardening, and also loved her dogs. She had a strong faith and was devoted to the Lord.

Martha was also predeceased by her husband, William R. Brooks; her daughter Diana Lynn; her brothers Raymond Norman, and Joseph Norman; and her sisters Ethel O’Brien and Ruth McConnell.

She is survived by her son, William L. Brooks; daughter Carol A. Brooks; brothers Harold Norman Sr. and Emmett Norman; and sister Helen DeVries.

Visitation was held Dec. 18 at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, Newton, N.J. Graveside services followed in Newton Cemetery.