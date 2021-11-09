Margaret Ziminski died unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at her home. She was 64.

Born in Elblaq, Poland, on Oct. 15, 1957, she lived in Bayonne, N.J., for many years before moving to Byram Township, N.J.

She was employed by Samsung and more recently at M&M Mars Co. in Hackettstown, N.J., prior to retiring. Margie was a woman that knew how to bring life back into anything dwindling, whether that would be in people, the garden, and animals of all kind. Her heart was constantly available for anyone who needed it. Truly the strongest, smartest, and most beautifully talented woman that anyone would be honored to know.

She was predeceased by her father, Zdzislaw Szladewski in 2003, and her mother, Waclawa Szladewska in 2021.

Margie is survived by her husband, Walter Ziminski; daughters, Asia Ziminski, Beata Pippa and Iwona Brennan; son, Waldus Ziminski; grandsons, Mathew, Gianni, Owen, Luca and Bradley; sisters, Basia Wrobel and Kasia Szladewski; and brother, Lester Szladewski.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Nov. 11, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Morgan Funeral Home, 31 Main St., Netcong. A funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Michael’s Church, 4 Church St., Netcong.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Eleventh Hour Rescue (ehrdogs.org).