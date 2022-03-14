Linda Jean Wilson, of Highland Lakes, N.J., died unexpectedly at Newton Medical Center on Monday, February 28, 2022. She was 63 years old.

Born to Robert and Pauline Wilson in Fort Monmouth, N.J., she lived in Bergenfield, NJ before moving to the Highland Lakes section of Vernon Twp., N.J. in 1994. Linda worked as a sales clerk for Toys R Us in Paramus for many years.

Linda is the beloved partner of Glenn Mulligan, devoted mother of John Mulligan, and loving daughter of Pauline Wilson, all of Highland Lakes, N.J.

A Celebration of Linda’s Life will be scheduled for a later date.