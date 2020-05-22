Leslie K. Deutch

Leslie Deutch (nee) Keating of Vernon, N.J., passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. She was 63.

She was a loving wife to Fred; dedicated mother to Brian and wife, Laura, of Jersey City, N.J., Michael of Morristown, N.J., and Tyler of Kinnelon, N.J.; caring sister to Lorie and husband, Larry Mitchell, of Nazareth, Pa., and Linda Keating of Montvale, N.J. "Nana’ also adored her grandsons, Ben and Henry.

She is predeceased by her father, William; and mother, Dorothy.

Leslie grew up in Montvale, N.J., and it was while working as a lifeguard that she met the love of her life, Fred. She graduated from Gettysburg College and later earned a master's degree.

Leslie and Fred settled in Vernon, where for 26 years she worked as a physical education teacher at Cedar Mountain, actively promoting fitness for life and conducting many Jump Rope for Heart fundraisers. She received a Governor’s Award for Teaching.

Leslie was a sports enthusiast. She coached and played tennis, was a softball all-star, and reigned supreme on the ping pong table. She stood in as catcher, quarterback, or goalie whenever needed in backyard games.

She was an avid Mets fan and watched countless hours of Giants and Jets games in solidarity with her husband and sons. Leslie found both community and friendship at Holy Counselor Lutheran Church, where she served as a choir member, Sunday school teacher, youth counselor and on church council.

Leslie was a constant source of love for her family and brightness for her students. She was selfless and kind, instilling these values in her children. She showed profound bravery and strength for the last two years fighting a challenging disease.

A celebration of her life will be held on a future date. Memorial donations may be to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, Glenwood Pochuck Volunteer Ambulance Corp., or The Lustgarden Foundation for pancreatic cancer research.