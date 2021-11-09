Leah Mae Colfax (nee Drew) of Hardyston Township, N.J., passed away peacefully at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon Township, NJ on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. She was 78.

Daughter of Arnold and Jennie Drew, she was born Friday, Aug. 27, 1943, in Paterson, N.J. She was raised in the Apshwa section of West Milford Township, N.J., then lived in Wanaque and Ringwood before moving to Hardyston Township in 1977.

Leah was a dedicated homemaker and enjoyed league bowling and softball.

Leah is predeceased by her husband, Norman G. Colfax Sr. (Sept. 2021) and a brother, Eugene Drew.

She is the devoted mother of Carol Wundrack and her husband, Rick of Fredon Township N.J., Donna Colfax of Liberty, N.C., Norman G. Colfax Jr. and his wife, Loretta of Liberty, N.C., Ken Colfax and his wife, Karen, of New Hampton, N.Y., and David Colfax and his wife, Wendy, of Montague, N.J. She is cherished by 9 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, 10 sisters, 3 brothers and many nieces and nephews.

Private cremation services are under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, Franklin, N.J. A Celebration of Leah’s Life will be scheduled for a later date. Memorial gifts to Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, Nj 07860 would be appreciated.