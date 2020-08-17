Kenneth William Smith, Sr., 72 years old, passed away peacefully at Newton Medical Center on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Born to Richard and Mildred Smith in Summit, N.J., he lived in Ogdensburg, N.J., and Warwick, N.Y., before moving to Hardyston Twp., N.J., 12 years ago. Ken served with the United States Marine Corps Reserves and was the owner and operator of P.J. Smith Electrical Contractors in Hamburg, N.J., for 28 years retiring in 2019. Ken is the beloved husband for 12 years of Linda Smith (Kosek) of Hardyston Twp., N.J. Devoted father of Kenneth W. Smith, Jr. and his wife, Christie, of Wantage Twp., N.J., and Shannon Koger of Milford, PA. Stepfather of Tara Hom and her husband Mike of Vernon Twp., NJ. Loving grandfather of Jordyn, Jarrod and Marlee Smith, Hanah, Mackenzie and C.J. Koger, Mikey, Logan and Kaydee Hom. Dear brother of Richard Smith and his twin sister Karen. Private cremation services under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral, One Main Street, Franklin, N.J. A celebration of Ken’s life will be planned for a later date.