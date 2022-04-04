Kathleen Elizabeth Wehmeyer was born in Queens, New York on October 10, 1942 and she passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022 in Fredericksburg, Virginia, with her daughter Katie by her side.

Kathy was predeceased by her husband Joseph J. Wehmeyer, her parents Thomas and Frances Feeney, and brother James. She is survived by her five children, Peter Joseph (PJ), Lorraine Elizabeth (Lori), Joseph Thomas, Jennifer Kate and Kathrine Frances (Katie); nine grandchildren, Nicholas, Brittany, Hannah, Megan, Alexander, Kerin, Kathryn, Elizabeth and Oliver, and two great grandchildren, Reid and Mia. Kathy is also survived by her brother, Timothy and sister, Frances (Nancy).

Kathy and Joe were married for 51 beautiful years. Their adventures brought them to Long Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and Texas. They settled in Lake Mohawk in 1991, where they remained until Joe’s death in 2017, then Kathy moved down to Fredericksburg, Va.

Kathy was an incredible artist and enjoyed her time painting amazing pieces. She was a special friend to many and always had time for a long chat, a good laugh or a meaningful cry. Kathy was a phenomenal mother to her five children. She was always there... steadfast and true.

Kathy Wehmeyer is already missed by so many, but she joins her lovey, Joe, in heaven...

Visitation was held on Friday, April at Goble Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held on April 2 at St. Kateri Church.