Kathleen Agnes Carey peacefully joined the Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Regency Grande Nursing Home in Dover. She was 78.

Born in New York, N.Y., to the late John J. and Veronica Carey, she grew up in Dumont, N.J., and attended St. Mary’s Church and School. She lived in Rockaway, N.J., for many years with her family before moving to Wharton and most recently residing at Regency Grande Nursing Center in Dover, N.J.

Kathleen graduated from Mother Cabrini High School in New York and completed her nursing certification from the Foundling Hospital, also in New York. She was an infant care technician at St. Clare’s Hospital in Denville. Prior to retirement she worked for Dr. Ernesto Yap, Dr. Alan Puzino and Dr. Gilbert Poon.

She was a parishioner of St. Bernard Church in Rockaway Township, prior to that St. Cecilia’s Church, and was a member of the folk group. She spent many years as the primary music director at St. Bernard’s and enjoyed sharing her wonderful singing voice with the community. She was recognized by the Diocese of Paterson for her years of service in the Music Ministry of the Parish.

Kathleen loved music, especially Irish, Church and her favorite, Neil Diamond. She was an avid gardener and had an amazing green thumb, she could grow anything. She taught herself how to play the guitar. She loved to sing to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and had “the magic” touch with babies. She was a den mother to the Cub Scouts in Rockaway Township when her sons were younger. She also worked with the youth groups in the church parishes.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Ann Marie Carey. She was also predeceased by the father of her children, John H. Attas Jr.

She is survived by four children, John Attas, Ellenton, Fla., Karen (Vincent) Solimando, Stanhope, N.J., Brian (Jill) Attas, Hopatcong, N.J., and Barbara (Salvatore) Matteis, Budd Lake, N.J.; her siblings, John (Karen) Carey, Nevada, Maureen Tuccio, Cranford, N.J., Eileen (Wayne) Allen, Middletown, N.Y., William (Madeleine) Carey, Colorado, and Michael (Christine) Carey, Paramus, N.J.; her grandchildren, Deanna, Vincent, Brian, Dominic, Nicole, Valentina, Salvatore, and Sean; and her great-grandchildren, Anastasia, Madison, Michael, Braxton, and Auriella. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held Nov. 18 at Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home, Rockaway. A funeral Mass was held Nov. 19 at St. Bernard Church, Wharton, N.J. Interment followed at St. Cecilia Cemetery, Rockaway.