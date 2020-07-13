Julie K. Cetrino of Andover, N.J., passed away on Saturday, July 4th, 2020 at the Andover Subacute and Rehab Center in Andover. She was 54.

Born in Passaic, N.J., to the late Richard and Joyce (Peterson) Cetrino, Julie had worked as a nurse’s aide for Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice for many years.

Predeceased by her parents, Julie is survived by her brothers Brett Cetrino of Montague, N.J., and Richard Cetrino of Newton, N.J.

Arrangements are private and under the direction of the Ferguson—Vernon Funeral Home, Vernon, N.J.