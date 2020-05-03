Judith A. Gustofson (May) of Hardyston, N.J., passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at home. She was 72.

Born on Oct. 8, 1947, in Franklin, N.J., she resided in Ogdensburg, N.J., for most of her life before moving to Hardyston.

Judith was employed by Jersey Central Power and Light for 34 years before retiring in 2010.

She was predeceased by her parents, James May in 1984 and Margaret May in 1993.

Survivors include her children, Kristen Paas and her husband, Harry, of Mansfield Township, N.J., and Robert Gustofson of Mansfield Township, N.J., as well as hergrandchildren, Tyler, Ashley, Eric, Dylan, and Nicole.

Due to the current government health restrictions, private cremation services have been entrusted to F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, Franklin, N.J. A memorial graveside service will be held at North Hardyston cemetery at a date yet to be determined.