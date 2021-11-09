Jon (“Scott”) Turner of Sparta, N.J., passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.

He was a loving and devoted husband and father, son of Jack and Judy Turner of Glen Ellyn, Ill., and son-in law to Douglas and Judy Simpson of Little Egg Harbor, N.J. Scott was originally from Glen Ellyn, where he was raised and started his family, moving to New Jersey in 2001.

He was an avid golfer and had such love for the game of football. He was a volunteer football coach for Sparta High School for many years. Scott received his MBA from Chicago Booth XP-78 class. He worked for Ricoh until 2009, then entered the field of Real Estate with Coldwell Banker in Sparta.

He is survived by his children, Jenna Autorino, Morgan Griffin, and Jack Turner; his sons-in-law, Marc Autorino and Matt Griffin; grandsons, Jack and Leonardo Griffin; brother, Jeff Turner; and sister-in-law, Patricia Turner. He also leaves behind his stepsons, Zachary and Ryan Magid, and their wives, Caitlin Zaleski and Courtney Magid.

Funeral arrangements are by Goble Funeral Home, Sparta. Cremation was to be held privately. A celebration of life will be at a later date.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sparta High School Football Booster Club of NJ at PO Box 695, Sparta, NJ 07871; or, Nothing is Impossible Foundation, INC c/o McGiveny, Kluger, Clark and Intoccia P.C. at 243 Sparta Ave, Sparta NJ 07871.