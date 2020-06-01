John “JJ” Ackerman passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was 43.

Son of John and Kim Ackerman, he was born on Oct. 24, 1976, in Pequannock Township, N.J. He grew up in Vernon Township, N.J., and received his bachelor’s degree in business from Stockton University before attaining his master’s degree in business administration from Seton Hall.

John worked at the corporate office of United Rentals in Stamford, Conn., for the last 15 years. He joined the company as a senior analyst in 2005 and was later promoted to the position of pricing manager and financial planning and analysis manager. John was a hard worker who was loved by so many of his coworkers. They always knew they could count on him.

John was an a amazing father to Mason and Brooke. They were his world. He would do anything to make them laugh. He loved catching crayfish with them in the creek, playing video games with them, running around with their dog, Pia ,and watching them go crazy on the trampoline. He would drop everything to watch them play sports and always beamed with pride when he talked about their games. He was so proud of the amazing young people they were becoming. It would break his heart to know the hole that is left behind in their world, but the memory of him will always bring smiles to their faces.

John was an outstanding brother to Steven and Kaitlin. He was a rock in their lives and was there every time they needed their big brother. He meant more to them than he could ever imagine. They miss him terribly.

Those that knew John know that he would do anything to entertain people. He was known to take a joke right to the edge to make people uncomfortable, then jump right off that cliff for the punchline. He never held back and was always the life of the party. He loved sports. Whether it was cheering on his Dallas Cowboys, playing golf, or watching his kids play Little League, he was always passionate and invested in the game. The world has lost a truly giant man with an even bigger personality.

He is survived by his children, Mason and Brooke; parents, John and Kim; siblings, Steven and Kaitlin; and brother-in-law, Dean; grandparents, Jay and Elma; and dog, Pia. He is also survived by a large extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends from all across the country.

John was preceded in death by his grandparents, Giles and Miriam.

Graveside services were scheduled for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, at Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, N.J., and limited to the 25 people as stated by executive order. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to Dak Prescott’s Charity, Faith, Fight, Finish Foundation at faithfightfinish.org would be greatly appreciated.