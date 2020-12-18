John D. Macarell, a resident at United Methodist Communities at Bristol Glen in Newton, N.J., and formerly of Palmer Township, Pa., died on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Hew as 86.

Son of the late John Valor and Maria Gemma (Nigro) Macarell, he was born in Port Chester, N.Y.

He was a graduate of Archbishop Stepinac High School, White Plains, N.Y., and Iona College, New Rochelle, NY..

He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from January 1952 to January 1956 and served in Korea from July 1952 to August 1953 in the 67th Reconnaissance Squadron at Kimpo Air Base. His rank was Staff Sergeant-Air Police/Provost Marshalls Office, Security Division.

He was a retired vice president in charge of commercial field operations of The Atlantic Companies, Madison, N.J., and was active in many insurance organizations throughout his career. He was a member of The North American Hunting Club, The Forks of the Delaware Historical Arms Society, and was an active golfer, hunter and fisherman.

John was predeceased by his loving and devoted wife of 58 years, Ellen Mary (O’Leary) ;and two sons, John David Jr. and James Joseph; and his sister, Marilyn B. Corcoran.

He is survived by his devoted daughter, Leslie Ann (aka “Birdie”), and son-in-law, Christopher Blakely of Newton, N.J.; daughter-in-law, Gailann Macarell of West Milford, NJ.; grandsons that he was so proud of, Brian Patrick and Benjamin James Macarell and Christian Joseph Blakely; nephew, John Andrew Corcoran and his wife, Karen; nieces, Wendy Corcoran and Shawn Zimmerman, who he all cherished very much. He is also survived by two great-nieces, two great-nephews and five great, great-nieces.

Visitation will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 21, in the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, 156 Main St. (Rt. 206), Newton. A Funeral Mass will immediately follow visitation at 10 a.m. in the St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church #24 Halsted St., Newton. Interment and Military Honors in the St. Joseph’s Cemetery Yonkers, N.Y., will take place in the spring.

Memorial donations may be made to the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice (karenannquinlanhospice.org) or St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church (stjosephnewton.org).