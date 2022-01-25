John Charles Hendrickson of Ogdensburg, N.J., passed away unexpectedly at Newton Medical Center on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. He was 71.

Born to Charles and Ida Hendrickson in Paterson, N.J., he had lived in Wayne, N.J., before moving to Ogdensburg, N.J., 40 years ago. John worked as a driver and repairman for the Township of Wayne Road Department for 37 years retiring in 2005. John took great joy in the outdoors hunting and fishing and was always a tinkerer, fixing small engines. John is predeceased by his sisters, Lisa, Donna and Joanne.

He and is the beloved husband of Theresa Hendrickson (nee Ross) of Ogdensburg; devoted father of John C. Hendrickson II and his wife, Sarah of Wantage Township, N.J., and Adam R. Hendrickson of Ogdensburg; brother of Kathy Pisciattano of Florida; uncle to many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. The family received their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home on Jan. 21, followed by a funeral service and interment at Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa, N.J.