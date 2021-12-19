Joan Theresa Toriello of Hardyston, N.J., passed away on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. She was 82.

Joan was born on June 23, 1939, and raised in Hackensack, N.J. When she met and married her beloved husband, Alfons, the two lived in Washington Township, N.J., before moving to Hardyston almost 50 years ago. Joan was a receptionist at Weichert Realtors, Sparta, N.J., for almost 20 years.

Joan was the beloved wife of 60 years to the late Alfons, devoted mother of her three children, Jeffery and his wife, Mary, Patrick, and Joan Clayton and her husband, David. She is also survived by her sister Linda Ellis and husband, Kevin, grandchildren, Jena and her husband, Kelsey, Michael and his wife, Melissa, Patrick, Teresa, Alexis and great-granddaughter Annette. She will be greatly missed by all.

Burial was private. A celebration of her life is to be held in the summer of 2022.

Contributions in her memory may be made to Boston Children’s Hospital.