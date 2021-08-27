Janet G. Mitchell passed away on August 23, 2021, at the age of 87 at the Advent Hospital in Ocala, FL. She and her twin sister, Jean were orphaned at the age of 7 months and were immediately adopted by family members. Janet was raised by Annette T. Lewes and Jean was raised by Gertrude T. Cornell.

Janet is survived by her husband, Steve Mitchell, her twin sister, Jean T. White, close friend, Virginia Beggs, niece, Deborah Sewell and nephew, Scott White as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She grew up in the Lewis household along with two adopted sisters, Hilda Lewis and Barbara Lewis.

She and her twin sister maintained a close relationship throughout her formative years and attended the same school. Graduating from Franklin High School. Janet was employed as a dental hygienist and worked in the school cafeteria. She was married for 65 years, maintaining a superb, warm, and loving home. Her church activities involved the dissolution of one congregation and the unification and construction of a new church in Center Valley, PA. She has been a dedicated member of Fort King Presbyterian Church in Ocala, Fl for 27 years.

She was a 50 year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, President of the Order of Beauceant, past Queen of Daughters of the Nile and a member of Daughters of the American Revolution.

She excelled at housekeeping, cooking, collecting antique furniture and dresser jars. Entertaining and hosting social gatherings of family and friends was the love of her life. She inherited a quality of always looking and feeling her best at home or in public. The weekly hair-do and manicure were a way of life. Her philosophy was to give her best effort in home life and fraternal and social activities. She loved to make new friends and maintain old ones, treasuring all her friendships.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at the Fort King Presbyterian Church, Ocala, FL at 2 PM.