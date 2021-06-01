Janet A. Breckenridge, 80, of Jefferson Township died on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at the Newton Medical Center. Born in Rutherford, N.J., she was a daughter of the late James W. and Josephine (Schaefer) Breckenridge.

Janet was a graduate of Wayne High School in Wayne, N.J., and received her undergraduate and master’s degrees in music education from Trenton State College.

She loved music and taught vocal and instrumental music in the Jefferson Township school system for over 35 years. Beside the responsibilities of full-time teaching, Janet was also heavily involved with her greater community during her more than 50 years of living in Jefferson Township. She was one of the original committee members of the Jefferson Arts Committee which was founded in 1987. She was also an integral part of the Jefferson Community Players – a community theatre group, The Jefferson Township Community Band, The Jefferson Township Community Chorus, The Jefferson Township Jazz Band – for which she played piano, French Horn and Tuba, the Jefferson Township Gazebo Committee and the accompanist and interim director of the Picatinny Chorus. Janet remained heavily involved with all of these up until this year.

Janet was also a long-time member of the Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church, and for many years was the church organist and Music Director. She also served on the church’s board for many years fulfilling most any role that needed filling, which included being a very effective head of church property for several terms. The devotion that she always showed to her church and church family will be greatly missed.

Janet is survived by a sister, Ruth, of Newton, NJ: a brother, John and his wife Judy, of Lancaster, PA, nephew Scott of New York City and niece Wendy Nystrom of Downers Grove, IL .

A memorial service will take place on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church, 342 Oak Ridge Road, Oak Ridge, NJ 07438.

In lieu of Flowers please consider a memorial donation to Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church, PO Box 302, Oak Ridge, NJ 07438.

Log onto www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com tribute wall to personally post your condolences, memories, photos, and videos.